SHARJAH - Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate of Sharjah, on Thursday chaired a discussion session with the aim of achieving the best response in mitigating emergencies and crises.

The session was organised by the Eastern Region Police Department in cooperation with the Central Operations of Sharjah Police and government and local agencies in various cities of the Eastern Region.

The session was attended by Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Department of Central Operations; Colonel Dr. Ali Al Ki Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department; Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department; and Colonel Dr. Jassim bin Hadda, Director of Operations Department; Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Al Dhahouri, Civil Defense Department; Fawzia Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; a number of senior officials and representatives of local departments in the emirate of Sharjah.

"Today, we seek to share effective expertise and experiences among all parties concerned with crisis and emergency management, and to review models for managing and containing emergency situations," Major General Al Shamsi said.

The session reviewed plans for dealing with events by presenting their viewpoints and procedures in greater depth in all stages of the crisis, which depend on preparation and pre-crisis prevention, dealing with the event during the crisis, and post-crisis recovery phase.

During the session, the most important lessons learned from the rainy weather were presented, as the session witnessed an open discussion that included the most prominent opportunities and challenges that the region witnessed during the period of the weather situation in all the cities of the eastern region, and the mechanism of preparedness, proactiveness and effective response in emergency management, crises and disasters was discussed.