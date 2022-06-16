RIYADH — The Najiz.sa portal of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has served 5.1 million clients remotely and received 27 million logins in 2022 so far.



The portal has recently added 51 new e-services, bringing the total number to 134 e-services that can be obtained remotely in simple and easy steps.



Available through the Najiz.sa page or the Najiz app for various devices, the services are classified into several categories including judiciary, enforcement, real property, declarations and powers of attorney, social cases, and licensing.

