JEDDAH — The Musaned platform revealed that insurance for domestic workers is limited only to new labor contracts. The platform stated that insurance service for domestic worker contracts is not obligatory.



The domestic worker contracts can be insured optionally in the current period, by agreeing to enter into the insurance service when contracting through the platform, it said while noting that the service was launched experimentally.



According to Musaned, a decision on the provision of insurance can be made at the time of concluding the labor contract, and domestic workers cannot be insured after their arrival in the Kingdom.



The platform also explained that the cost of insurance varies based on several factors, such as the worker’s profession, monthly wage, nationality, age, and the cost of the contract. The insurance amount can be mentioned in the contract invoice.



If any employer wishes to cancel the insurance policy after the arrival of the house worker, he can contact the insurance company directly in accordance with the insurance companies’ cancellation policy.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment programs, and spelling out the rights and duties of the house worker and the employer. The platform provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey.



It introduced insurance on domestic worker contracts with the aim of preserving the rights of the employer and the worker by compensating them through multiple insurance benefits. The initiative to link the provision of insurance to labor contracts for hiring domestic workers, introduced by the ministry earlier, was approved later by the Council of Ministers

