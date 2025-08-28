RIYADH — The Saudi Council of Health Insurance intends to conclude contract with a consulting firm to carry out studies on introducing a package of insurance benefits for individual workers, who have not yet come under insurance coverage.



The study will examine the impact of introducing mandatory health insurance on all domestic workers, registered with a single employer, if their number exceeds four. This mandatory insurance came into effect on 1 July 2024.



The study will also include preparing a report on the results of the implementation's impact and technical opinions on the appropriateness of gradually including the remaining categories of three or more, or two or more domestic workers under mandatory insurance coverage. Furthermore, it will study the appropriateness of raising insurance coverage limits in accordance with the Unified Health Insurance Policy approved by the Council of Health Insurance.



The domestic worker insurance policy covers primary healthcare, public healthcare, and emergency cases. It includes hospitalization coverage without contributing to the co-pay, emergency treatment at clinics with an unlimited number of visits, in addition to vaccinations, and tests.

