RIYADH — The Council of Health Insurance (CHI) has imposed penalties totaling SR2.5 million on 110 employers for violating provisions of the Cooperative Health Insurance Law, it announced on Thursday.



The CHI stated that the violations were related to employers' failure to provide mandatory health insurance coverage to their employees and eligible family members, despite receiving prior warnings urging them to rectify their status.



Under Article 14 of the Cooperative Health Insurance Law, any employer who fails to subscribe or pay insurance premiums for employees and their dependents is required to pay the outstanding premiums along with a fine not exceeding the annual subscription value per individual.



Additionally, violators may face temporary or permanent bans on hiring foreign workers.



These measures, the council said, are part of efforts to strengthen its regulatory role and ensure mandatory health insurance compliance, aimed at safeguarding the rights of beneficiaries and enhancing fairness and transparency in the system.



CHI spokesperson Iman Al-Turaiki stressed the council’s ongoing commitment to building a regulatory environment that promotes compliance and protects the rights of insured individuals and their families.



She affirmed that the council continues to monitor violations and take firm action against non-compliant establishments.



She also urged all employers to take immediate steps to align with the law and ensure a safe and healthy work environment by securing the required insurance coverage.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).