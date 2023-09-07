JEDDAH — Saudi Public Prosecution warned that stringent punitive measures will be taken against those who are engaged in illegal practicing of infertility treatment.



“Those who found guilty of practicing infertility and fertility treatment without a license or at a level other than the required licensed level shall be penalized with one or more of the following penalties: imprisonment for a period of up to five years; a fine of up to SR500000, and cancellation of the license to practice the profession,” the Public Prosecution said.



In a statement on its social media X account, the Public Prosecution clarified that medical intervention is permissible to treat infertility resulting from poor fertility or the presence of a medical problem that can be treated based on a medical report.

