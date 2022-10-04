RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that all Umrah companies and institutions are obligated to issue permits for its pilgrims seeking to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque and also permits for its worshipers who want to pray at the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet's Mosque.



The ministry said that Umrah companies and institutions are also required to delegate its pilgrims to the Grand Mosque in Makkah according to the approved times in their permits. This procedure includes those who are wishing to repeat Umrah during their stay in Makkah.



The ministry confirmed the importance of Umrah companies and institutions to abide by offering integrated and comprehensive services to pilgrims, in order to raise and evolve the services' quality in the sector and also to facilitate the journey for them.



It has also confirmed that it is following up through its continuing monitoring tours and its intensive automated monitoring the services' quality and the companies' commitment to fulfilling their duties.



The Ministry confirmed that it has directed the field teams in the sorting centers, which is located alongside the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, to monitor any field violation and to take all the legal deterrent measures against the violators, in order to strengthen the services' quality

