Saudi Red Sea Authority, the regulator of marine tourism activities and the enabler for recreational activities, has issued seven regulations for maritime tourist activities.

These regulations, which covers the cruises, yachts, marinas, and other coastal tourism components, will come into effect within 90 days, said the Authority in a statement.

Developed by SRSA in cooperation with maritime entities, these regulations are in line with SRSA’s mandate to update navigational rules, policies and laws to ensure the preservation and protection of the Red Sea and stimulate coastal tourism economic growth, it stated.

Lauding the move, Acting CEO Mohammed Al Asiri said: "The seven new regulations formulated by the Saudi Red Sea Authority in collaboration with maritime stakeholders are an important development toward facilitating cruise ship and yacht navigational activities in the Kingdom’s Red Sea and creating the conditions for sustainable coastal economic growth."

"As SRSA continues to review and update regulations, we can expect to see further benefits for Red Sea operators and practitioners," stated Al Asiri.

The seven new regulations comprise part of SRSA’s continuing efforts to regulate maritime activities for cruise ships and yachts, as well as to enable marine activities.

The Authority said that it will issue the necessary procedures and measures to enforce the regulations and all parties subject to them are required to comply with the authority’s directives.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).