Bahri, Saudi Arabia's leading shipping and logistics provider, has announced the first order of six dry bulk carriers, from International Maritime Industries (IMI).

This milestone marks the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first large-scale shipbuilding project, reinforcing the Kingdom’s ambition to create globally competitive maritime ecosystem under Vision 2030 and support of the Saudi Inc initiative, which aims to enhance integration among major Saudi companies and promote the localization of supply chains.

The newbuild vessels will be constructed at IMI’s state-of-the-art shipyard in Ras Al-Khair, the most advanced full-service maritime facility in the MENA region.

Eng Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “This agreement marks a strategic milestone for Bahri and a defining moment for the maritime industry in the Kingdom. Through our partnership with International Maritime Industries to launch the first large-scale national shipbuilding program, we are not only modernizing our fleet but also laying the foundations for a sustainable and globally competitive maritime sector. The construction of these new carriers will enable us to expand and elevate our service level into strategic markets, enhance the resilience of supply chains, and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders, fully aligned with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

This agreement reflects Bahri’s commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry, supporting the local economy, and contributing to the creation of a new supply chain ecosystem that enhances the Kingdom’s global trade competitiveness.

The new geared Ultramax vessels are designed to deliver significant operational flexibility and efficiency. With their ability to access ports with limited infrastructure, they enable Bahri Dry Bulk to expand into niche markets and emerging trade routes. This adaptability reduced exposure to market volatility while enhancing resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability in a rapidly evolving industry, said a company statement.

