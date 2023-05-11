RIYADH — The Qiwa platform, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, stated that worker’s profession related to firm’s activity is a condition for transferring service.



The Qiwa also began to stop the transfer of the services of some employees to the firm when the firm reached the maximum permissible limit of professions of employees who are not related to the activity of the establishment. The platform demanded some establishments that wish to transfer services of employees whose work is not related to the activity of the firm to choose an employee with another profession.



It is noteworthy that Qiwa had earlier started rejecting requests to change the activity of firms when the professions of workers were not commensurate with the new activity. The platform stipulated that changing the professions of workers shall be in accordance with the activity registered in the commercial register.



However, if the professions of workers were compatible with the new activity, the firm would be allowed to change its activity to that activity. If the request to change the current activity to another with a higher localization rate will be allowed whereas in the case of a request to change the activity to another with a lower localization rate, it will be referred to the Committee to Change Activities to carry out a study in this respect.



With regard to the multi-activity commercial registry, the platform started selecting Nitaqat for activity with the highest percentage of localization among other activities.



The platform linked the economic activities within the National Classification for the Economic Activities (ISIC4) after merging similar activities with the percentage of localization within one Nitaqat activity for the purpose of calculating the percentage of localization for the entity.



There are five Nitaqat Saudization programs for economic activities, including platinum, high green, medium green, low green, and red. The percentage of localization in each activity differs from the other, as some activities require a lower percentage of Saudization than others.



Qiwa is an electronic platform that provides the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development services and solutions to enhance the electronic services provided to the local employment sector.

