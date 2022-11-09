RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) reiterated that those who want to attend the activities of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar must travel with their passport that is registered at Hayya platform, It also stressed the importance of obtaining the Hayya card.



The Jawazat stressed that the validity of the traveler's passports must not be less than 3 months for the GCC countries citizens, and 6 months for other countries.



Travelers must obtain the Hayya card, and it is also required to be valid before traveling, Jawazat said, adding it is not allowed for citizens to travel to Qatar during the World Cup with their national ID card.



If the traveler wishes to inquire about any instructions related to traveling to Qatar in order to attend the activities of the World Cup, the Jawazat has confirmed that they can contact the Unified Security Operations Center 911.



It has also indicated that all beneficiaries can visit the website of the unified platform ‘Here for you (Hadhireen)’, which aims to provide the necessary information for travelers to facilitate and ensure the smoothness of their journey from within Saudi Arabia, in addition to visitors coming to the Kingdom.



