LYON — Saudi Arabia has provided a voluntary contribution of 1 million euros to the Interpol Capabilities for Operational Relevance (I-CORE) program.



The 10-year I-CORE program aims to harness innovation and technologies to provide seamless global police information flows, maximizing their operational value at the frontlines.



The contribution agreement was signed by Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior, represented by Colonel Abdulmlk Ibrahim Al-Sogiah, head of the country’s Interpol National Central Bureau.



The support comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pioneering role in exerting all efforts and enhancing participation aimed at eliminating crime and fighting it in all its forms. It also demonstrates the importance of Interpol, building and developing its capabilities in the field of combating organized and cross-border crime, and tracking criminals at the international level.

