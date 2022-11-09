RIYADH — The Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the extension of the period of stay for the single entry visit visas to three months. The duration of the stay of transit visas has also been extended to 96 hours without any fee.



The weekly session of the Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace here, has approved the changes in the structure of the visa system in this regard. The Cabinet decision will be applicable to the single entry of visit visas for all purposes.



According to the amendments in the visa structure, the validity of the transit visa for the visit will be three months and the duration of stay is 96 hours, free of charge. At present, single-entry family visit visas are valid for 30 days, whilst multiple-entry visas are valid for 90 days.

