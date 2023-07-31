Qatar - With the increasing use of e-scooters, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has issued a set of safety guidelines for the users.

“Don’t use a mobile phone whilst riding. Don’t share your e-scooter with another rider. Don’t eat or drink whilst riding. Maintain a safe distance between you and others on the road,” the guidelines say.

“Don’t carry heavy things when riding. Make sure to use hand signals when turning. Ride only in designated areas and paths. Wear safety gear and protective equipment. Test the brakes at the start of every journey. Follow traffic signals and signs,” it adds.

