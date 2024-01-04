Dubai became the latest emirate in the UAE to announce a ban on single-use plastic from January 1, 2024, imposing up to a maximum penalty of Dh2,000 fine for violations.

This comes in the wake of the announcement made by the federal government in January 2023 about the pan-UAE ban on single-use plastic from 2024.

The ban is aimed at protecting the environment from pollution, limiting the consumption of plastic and regulating its use at the federal level.

The government had announced a tariff of 25 fils or Dh0.25 on consumers using single-use plastic bags in order to encourage the use of more eco-friendly alternatives.

Most retailers in the country already levied this tariff on shoppers who opted to carry their goods in single-use plastic bags. Dubai implemented the tariff on July 1 and Sharjah introduced it on October 1, 2022. Umm Al Quwain and Ajman also banned single-use plastics from January 1, 2023, and Ras Al Khaimah from January 1, 2024.

In Abu Dhabi, a blanket ban on single-use plastic was enacted on June 1, 2022, while the ban on Styrofoam products also came into effect on January 1, 2024. This, according to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, helped save 450,000 single-use plastic bags each day during the first year of the ban.

