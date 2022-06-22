Bahrain has announced a outdoor work ban - which restricts labourers and workers from doing work during the afternoon - for the months of July and August, reported BNA.

The ban will be on any work being carried out under direct sunlight and in open places from noon until 4 pm, stated the report, citing the Ministry of Labour.

The aim is to protect workers and ensure their safety from heat stress, sunstroke and various summer diseases, and to reduce occupational accidents during the hottest months of the year, the ministry added.

Announcing the noon work-ban, Labour Minister Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan said: "Bahrain is committed to banning afternoon work under searing temperatures and high humidity in line with human rights principles and the need to provide a safe and healthy work environment."

The strict application of the ban in the previous years has contributed to reducing the risks of work injuries, he added.

The minister stressed that ongoing work at the existing projects won't get affected and will be completed on time, especially as companies can reschedule the work timings during the ban.

Compliance with the ban by private sector establishments in the last five years exceeded 98%, he added.

