ABU DHABI - Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), conducted a field inspection visit to the penal and correctional institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The purpose of the visit was to examine the workflow and procedures, as well as to closely monitor the quality of care, rehabilitation, and reform offered to inmates, with the ultimate goal of achieving their reintegration into society following the implementation of the sentence period imposed following judicial rulings.

Following the transfer of management responsibilities to the Judicial Department on 1st January 2024, under the law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate, this is the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department's first visit to a punitive and correctional facility.

Al Abri convened a larger meeting with department directors of prison and correctional institutions. The agenda included topics such as work mechanisms, strategic directions, and plans to enhance performance and improve quality to achieve integration in the service system in line with the Judicial Department's strategic plan's priorities.

During the meeting, he underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to execute development processes and implement best practices, reflecting the interest and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and in implementation of the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, which is to ensure business continuity and sustainability of operations while looking forward to the future.

During his inspection of the essential facilities and professional and technical workshops located within the prison and correctional buildings, the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department also learned about the requirements needed to implement an advanced package of rehabilitation programs in compliance with the highest accepted international practices and standards, for the benefit of the inmates and to prepare them as decent people who successfully fulfil their role in society.

Al Abri engaged with inmates, gathering their perspectives on care and rehabilitation services, training and educational workshops, sporting events and activities, as well as awareness programs. He acknowledged the vital role these initiatives play in imparting practical skills and mastery of craft professions, facilitating the inmates' smooth integration into society and enabling them to lead respectable lives post-serving their sentences.