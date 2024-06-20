ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has called upon all licensed economic establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to comply with relevant controls and conditions when contracting with social media influencers.

In a circular today, the ADDED has appreciated the efforts of all licensed economic establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to promote and create an ideal economic environment for business in the Emirate.

Accordingly, ADDED called upon all licensed economic establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to adhere to and adhere to the following:

-The need for social media influencers to obtain a license from the department to practice the activity of advertising services through websites;

- The need for economic establishments to obtain a permit from ADDED when carrying out any advertisements (advertising, promotional, or marketing); and

-Economic establishments must ensure that they have a valid license issued by ADDED when contracting with influencers and social networking sites.

According to the circular, non-compliance with the controls and requirements when contracting with social media influencers will expose the establishment concerned to the penalties and violations stipulated in the table of violations, and will expose the economic establishment to closure, due to its failure to comply with the circulars and controls issued by ADDED.

According to the circular, the penalty fees will start with AED3,000 and reach AED10,000.