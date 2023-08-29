DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has commended the "deep commitment of most establishments" to the working hours and procedures of the Midday Break, which bans work under direct sunlight from 12:30 pm to 3 pm between 15th June to 15th September.

"The success of the Midday Break was only possible with the cooperation of all relevant partners at the federal and local levels," MoHRE said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have conducted more than 67,000 inspection visits to establishments from 15th June to 17th August, and over 28,000 guidance visits," the Ministry added. "Following these visits, we have detected only 59 violations by establishments with 130 workers involved in these breaches by their respective establishments."

Mohsen Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry, said, "The Midday Break is part of a series of solid measures taken by MoHRE to protect workers' rights and provide all conditions and components of occupational safety and health."

"These inspections and awareness-raising rounds are part of our commitment to ensuring that establishments adhere to decisions and regulations to provide the best humanitarian and social standards that enhance the UAE labour market's competitiveness and flexibility," he added.

The Midday Break is being implemented for the 19th year, with employers required to provide workers with umbrellas and cooling equipment during their rest time, such as fans, cold drinking water, authorised hydrated salts and appropriate amenities.

MoHRE called on community members and workers to report any violations by contacting its call centre at 600590000 or through the MoHRE app and website.