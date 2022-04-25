Bahrain - Tough new punishments against pharmacies and chemists indulging in unethical practices were the result of several medicines getting into the wrong hands, said a top official.

National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma told the Shura Council’s weekly session yesterday that teenagers and youths were getting their hands on medicines categorised as narcotics and intoxicants.

She added that individuals and establishments were profiteering from the sale of, and trade in, mainly partially-controlled medicines such as growth hormones and anti-depression pills.

“We have to be more strict with pharmacies and chemists through tougher punishments because there is a lot at stake here as medicines are getting into the wrong hands,” said Dr Al Jalahma.

“Mainly partially-controlled medicines such as growth hormones and anti-depression pills are reaching teenagers and youths,” she added.

“Having more control ensures that we know medicines reach those who are actually sick and need them, not those seeking a substitute for narcotics or intoxicants.”She added that doctors, consultants and medics would have to continue buying the pink prescription slips from the Health Ministry until the service is moved online.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly yesterday approved amendments to the 1997 Pharmacy Profession and Pharmaceutical Practises Organisational Law and referred it to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.Reservations were expressed by Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and first vice-chairman Jamal Fakhro who said that the punishments were extremely tough, equating people selling expired medicines with smugglers and dealers.

The GDN earlier reported that under the revised rules, those who set up a facility or factory to sell medicines without permission, provide false information to obtain a licence, store medicines at unauthorised locations or sell expired drugs could be punished with no less than a year in jail, fined between BD5,000 and BD10,000, or both.

Pharmacists who provide false information to secure a licence, allow others to operate using their name, or illegally trade in medicines would be jailed for no less than two months, fined between BD3,000 and BD10,000, or both, under changes to the law.Import and distribution of medicines without informing the authorities, or hiding of drugs, could lead to fines of between BD5,000 and BD10,000.

Licences of violating pharmacists could also be suspended for a year or terminated depending on the crime.

Poorly run drug stores could be issued a warning or face closure for up to a year. Severe violations could lead to scrapping of the licence, with the owners and partners prevented from opening new businesses for up to five years.“Drugs, whether expired by a day or a year, endanger human life,” said Dr Al Jalahma.

“It doesn’t matter what pharmacy, brand or price, this is a serious violation that puts profit over people’s well-being and is no different from smuggling or tampering, or any other offence.”Woman and child committee chairwoman Dr Ibtisam Al Dallal pointed out that some controlled and semi-controlled medicines in Bahrain were being bought from Saudi Arabia.

However, Mr Al Saleh omitted the mention of the neighbouring country from the record.

Members of the Supreme Council of Health, during a meeting with the Shura Council’s services committee last week, had stressed the need for tough action on violators.

“Partially controlled medicines like cough syrups are being sold randomly and misused by people. We hope the new system to track prescriptions would make it easier to monitor the sale of drugs,” they said.“The new tracking system, through which authorities are notified about dispensed medicines, is already implemented in the UAE.“The amendments will also differentiate between pharmacies, warehouses and factories and ensure that crimes at all levels are dealt with seriously.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).