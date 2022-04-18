JEDDAH — Every private health institution is mandated by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to clearly display the details of working doctors, including their specialization, medical license, permitted medical privileges, and qualifications.



When giving a cosmetic injection, the ministry stressed that the patient must also be given an information card with reference data, the injection site, the type and quantity of the substance used, the name of the treating physician, and the seal.



Failure to adhere to the aforementioned standards is a violation, according to the ministry, which emphasizes the importance of continuing daily monitoring efforts for all health institutions.

