RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has directed all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including the general aviation, to refund the institutional quarantine package fee received from passengers while booking their ticket for the travel to the Kingdom before Saturday’s government decision to scrap the institutional quarantine requirement.



In a circular issued on Sunday, GACA stated that the mandatory COVID-19 institutional quarantine and home quarantine are no longer required for travelers upon their arrival in the Kingdom. It is also not required for passengers to submit a negative PCR or antigen test result against coronavirus before coming to the Kingdom.



The GACA stipulated that those coming to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection during the period of their stay in the Kingdom.



The authority stressed that non-compliance with the directives contained in the circulars issued by it is an explicit violation of government orders, warning that it will take legal measures against the violators and hold them accountable for the violation.



The GACA’s directive came in the wake of the announcement of the Ministry of Interior on March 5 about scrapping all coronavirus restrictions in the country including maintaining social distance and wearing masks outdoor.



Under the decision, there is no longer any social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

