RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah indicated that the advantages of the Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from abroad covers 4 cases up to SR100,000.



The Ministry indicated that the Umrah insurance policy is a mandatory document for all pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia, noting that it is included in the visa fees, and provides its holder with comprehensive coverage.



As for its coverage, it includes 4 cases, which are coverage of emergency health cases, emergency COVID-19 injury, general accidents and deaths, in addition to the cancelation or delay of departing flights.



Benefits from the mandatory Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom, is up to SR100,000, the Ministry confirmed.



The Ministry called on all people who have more inquiries to contact them through the communication means for the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman via the local phone: 8004400008 — international phone: 00966138129700 —or via the website https://www.riaya-ksa.com

