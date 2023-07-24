RIYADH — In conjunction with the high temperatures in the summer season in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) stressed the need to take preventive measures to protect animals from extreme heat.



People must permanently provide food and water for animals, and to adhere by keeping them away from direct sunlight during peak periods, and to check on them at least once a day, as well as prepare barns and shelters to protect them, and apply standards and requirements for animal welfare, in addition to abide by vaccinating them.



Among the important instructions for animals during the summer is to plant trees around the places where they sit to reduce the heat on them, and to take care to immunizing them to protect them from various diseases.



MEWA relayed to the animal owners and those who are taking care of them the importance of working to take all precautions that ensure not to harm or cause of suffering to animals, and to enhance the principle of animal welfare, according to what is stipulated in the GCC Animal Welfare Law.



It has also asked the animals owners and those who are taking care of them not to release any animals whose survival depends on humans.



In the event that people could not keep the animal with them, they are required to coordinate with the competent authority, in addition to following up the health status of the animals by the competent veterinarian to examine and treat them.



MEWA confirmed that it will subject penalties and regulations against anyone who is proven to have violated the law by harming or abusing animals in any way and form.



The Ministry confirmed that its branches and offices in different regions of Saudi Arabia are working to arrest and monitor the violations related with harming the animals, as they also urge the projects' owners and those in charge of them to cooperate with the Ministry's observers and adhere to regulations and instructions.



MEWA called on the citizens residents, and all the society members to immediately report if they witness any violation regarding the Livestock Law and the animal-welfare law through the following number: 939.

