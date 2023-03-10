PHOTO
Ramadan in UAE: Dubai announces reduced school hours for the holy month
Some schools have set a 7.45am to 12.45pm schedule from Monday to Thursday; and the usual school timing on Fridays
March 10, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.