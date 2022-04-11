Supreme Council for Health (SCH) chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has issued a decision to amend some provisions of the regulations governing the registration of medicines and pharmaceutical products, setting their prices and advertising them.

Under the decision, to import unregistered medicines and pharmaceuticals for government and private health institutions the medicines or pharmaceutical preparations must be registered with the Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registration (GCC-DR) or the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or a Western European country, Swissmedic, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the Japanese Ministry of Health and the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Medicines and pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare and emergency cases and tumours, or medicines of paramount importance proposed by health authorities and institutions, or medicines that have been awarded within the Gulf or national procurement of pharmaceuticals shall be excluded.

The decision also authorises the import of medicines and pharmaceuticals for clinical studies and experimental research.

