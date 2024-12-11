Pharmacies in Bahrain could be allowed to open unlimited number of branches across the country.

MPs yesterday approved a government-drafted legislation amending the 1997 Pharmacy Law, cancelling the cap on the number of branches, which was earlier set at five.

Parliament’s services committee had recommended rejecting the move, saying it would put pharmacies out of business.

However, MPs backed the government, forwarding the amendment to the Shura Council for review and approval.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam questioned the high market prices of medicines in Bahrain in comparison with the GCC and other parts of the world.

Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed pointed out that a series of legislations and ministerial decisions were on the way to reduce the prices of medicines and end monopoly.

“The prices we receive from importers in Bahrain are based on the quantities they buy and the market nature, and sale prices are set accordingly,” she said.

“Having multiple importers in future will certainly reduce prices. There are many legislations and decisions to make quality medicines available to members of the public at a cheaper rate.”

Dr Al Sayyed said allowing pharmacies to open unlimited branches would serve the needs of citizens and residents.

“The pharmaceutical sector is dynamic and is set to grow further with the cancellation of limitations,” she explained.

“A total of 131 pharmacies opened between 2022-2024 and 73 closed, with opening and closures being unrelated.

“Now, there are 456 licensed pharmacies, 260 licensed branches and 677 Bahraini pharmacists working in the private sector.”

The debate witnessed a tense argument between acting services committee chairman MP Mohammed Al Olaiwi and MP Hisham Al Awadhi, who accused the former of regularly disappearing from the session.

“I went out to take my medication, everyone knows that I am suffering from high blood pressure and I only rushed out for two minutes,” explained Mr Al Olaiwi. He collapsed during the session two weeks ago and was taken to a hospital.

Mr Al Awadhi said he didn’t mean to offend anyone and was only seeking answers to some queries.

Committee chairwoman MP Jalila Al Sayed is hospitalised following an operation.

Meanwhile, MPs unanimously approved another government-drafted legislation on signing a mutual investment opportunities agreement with Hong Kong and referred it to the Shura Council.

Amendments to the 2002 National Audit Office (NAO) Law to bring sports and labour federations and associations under the office’s scrutiny were withdrawn for two weeks to allow further review by the relevant committee.

This comes as Mr Al Musallam officially referred the NAO’s 2023-2024 audit report to the financial and economic affairs committee for review.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).