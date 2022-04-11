Dodgy pharmacies and chemists that indulge in unethical practices could face tough action, including suspension of licences.

The government has proposed amendments to the 1997 Pharmacy Profession and Pharmaceutical Practices Organisational Law, which are set for debate during Parliament’s weekly session tomorrow.

Under the revised rules, those who set up a facility or factory to sell medicines without permission, provide false information to obtain licensing from the authorities, store medicines at unauthorised locations or sell expired drugs could be punished with no less than a year in jail, fined between BD5,000 and BD10,000, or both.

Rogue traders selling unregistered pharmaceutical products or inflating prices beyond the rates specified by the government with also be penalised.

The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) will administratively close down the establishment until legal proceedings are completed.

The government is also aiming to crack down on pharmacists who practise the profession without a licence. Those who provide false information to secure a permit, allow others to operate using their name, or illegally trade in medicines would be jailed for no less than two months, fined between BD3,000 and BD10,000, or both, under changes to the law.

Import and distribution of medicines without informing the authorities, or hiding of drugs, could lead to fines of between BD5,000 and BD10,000.

The proposal, if approved, could see the NHRA punishing violating chemists with a warning or training for up to year. Their licences could also be suspended for a year or revoked depending on the crime.

Furthermore, poorly run drug stores could be issued a warning or face closure for up to a year.

Serious violations could lead to scrapping of licences, with owners and partners of the pharmacy barred from opening new businesses for up to five years.

Warehouses, stores, factories and manufacturers found violating the law could be fined between BD2,000 and BD10,000 or closed for up to a year. Grave offences could lead to cancellation of their operational permits.

Under the proposed amendments, two new medicine classifications would be introduced – full and partial control – and pharmaceutical products would be divided accordingly.

All prescriptions must be issued by authorised doctors with their full details made available. Prescriptions on unauthorised templates should not be accepted by pharmacies. Doctors/consultants and pharmacies will be obliged to save copies of all prescriptions for up to five years.

Meanwhile, Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa has called for a debate on the probe report on irregularities at the Jaffari Waqf (Endowments) Directorate to be postponed.

“The directorate’s board of trustees chairman is suffering from a medical condition and cannot attend the session, we believe his presence is important and hence we are asking for a postponement,” said Shaikh Khalid.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).