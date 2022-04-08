RIYADH- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) on Thursday issued a warning on the possibility of "Kinder Surprise Maxi" chocolate causing food poisoning.



The SFDA said the warning was issued after reports that some batches of the product manufactured in Belgium were likely to be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.



The Rapid Alert Center received a report about the possibility of contamination in Kinder Surprise Maxi chocolate with batch numbers L004L03

