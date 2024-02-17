Applicants for issuing or renewing UAE residency visas can themselves electronically upload health insurance details beginning Monday, February 19, eliminating the need for them to manually submit the documents.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said health insurance policies – issued by accredited health insurance companies – will be transferred electronically directly from the unified platform.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP director general, assured the process will be done through a secure link. He added the digital process will shorten the process for time for visa application and renewal.

