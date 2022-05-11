RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has revealed 16 e-services provided by Absher platform that do not require people to go to the Jawazat’s headquarters.



The Jawazat affirmed that digital solutions have a major and essential role in facilitating the completion of the services provided by the Jawazat to the individuals through the Absher platform without the need to check or to go to their headquarters.



The Jawazat said that the services provided by Absher platform are:



1 - People can inquire about travel permits for military personnel.



2 - Providing query on fingerprint enrollment.



3 - Authorization for sector visit.



4 - Query Available Funds.



5 - Muqeem Print Inquiry.



6 - Query Health Insurance.



7 - Query Iqama Expiry Service.



8 - Query New Labor and Visitors Arrivals.



9 - Query about the return of workers from abroad.



10 - Introduce Family Members.



11 - Travel Records Information.



12 - Passports information.



13 - Electronic Bail Service and view their information.



14 - Query Hajj Eligibility.



15 - Exit/Re-Entry Visa Status.



16 - Border Number.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).