The latest Abu Dhabi border entry rules for commuters have come into effect since early Sunday morning.

Khaleej Times visited the Dubai- Abu Dhabi border checkpoint on Sheikh Zayed Road early on Saturday.

Drivers and commuters were being scanned for symptoms of Covid-19 using advanced EDE scanners, a common sight in Abu Dhabi's malls and other public places.

Police officers were redeployed at the border. Technicians, posted at checkpoint counters, were seen using the scanners on all commuters and drivers.

The entire checking process took approximately two seconds per person, creating a zero to minimal traffic build-up. The key highway connecting both Emirates witnessed the usual early morning rush.

No personal data of drivers or RT-PCR tests results are being taken. However, potential positive Covid-19 cases will be referred to an on-site testing centre, with a free antigen test provided, and results within 20 minutes.

In view of the rising number of Covid cases, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updated the procedures to enter the capital last week in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Launched in 2020, the border checkpoint system that required commuters from Dubai to show a negative test report was scrapped in September this year.

The green pass system using the government's Al Hosn test-and-trace app continues to be used in Abu Dhabi.

People entering public places such as malls and public buildings must show they are fully vaccinated and have had a recent negative PCR test.