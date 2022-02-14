RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has applied the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations to the civil service jobs with the aim of building a developed occupational classification of civil service positions.

The system includes several sub-classifications that determine the basic tasks and skills required for every profession, find a unified language to define professions, and support the human resources operations by providing job description cards that help government entities determine duties, training, development and workforce planning.

It also links the current classification of jobs to the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations, the ministry said on Sunday.

The classification also updates professional titles that cover all civil service jobs and links them to the academic specialties in the labor market.

