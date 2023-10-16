UAE nationals and residents will have the convenience of submitting their biometrics, renewing their passports, and processing Emirates IDs around the clock, 24x7, in the near future.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) is working on a model project whereby kiosks will allow UAE nationals and expatriates to renew their passports and Emirates IDs instantly. Upon the success of the project, these kiosks will be put up at prime locations across the country, such as airports and malls.

The federal body has put a kiosk on display for visitors to experience at the Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Gitex is the world’s largest gathering of technology companies, with more than 6,000 public and private sector companies and start-ups showcasing their latest innovations.

In the first phase, the UAE residents and visitors will be able to submit their biometrics only through the kiosks, which will do away with the requirement of getting appointments to submit biometrics at the ICP service centres as these services will be available 24/7 in the future.

Importantly, there will also be a printer connected to the kiosk, which will allow the UAE nationals and residents to print their Emirates IDs and visas on the spot. The kiosk will also be able to print passports for the UAE nationals and visas for the visitors.

Foreign visitors can also use the kiosks to submit their biometrics to get SIM cards. The machine will be able to capture fingerprints and signatures and take photos.

The federal authority is working on the project, and it could be rolled out upon the successful completion of the trials either in 2023 or 2024.

