RIYADH — The Singaporean Embassy in Riyadh announced that Saudi citizens who have valid passports will no longer need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.



The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued its decision in this regard, the embassy said in a statement on its Twitter account.



The embassy tweeted that holders of Saudi diplomatic passports are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements. All other Saudi nationals need to apply for entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1 and there will be exemption for the entry visa requirement from the beginning of June.



The embassy emphasized that there will be no refund of visa processing fees for those who have already submitted application for an entry visa or obtained the result of their entry visa applications.



Singapore, a sunny and tropical island, is a major tourist attraction in South-East Asia. A thriving metropolis, Singapore is offering a world-class infrastructure, a fully integrated island-wide transport network, dynamic business environment, vibrant living spaces and a rich culture.



Singapore, a vibrant and world-class city, features the ease of living, particularly in terms of residence, and high tech transportation and governance system. The city-state is 710 square km and inhabited by five million people from four major communities: Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasian.

