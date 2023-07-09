SARAJEVO — Saudi citizens can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina during the tourism season 2023 without the need to issue an entry visa. The exemption from the visa requirement will last for 3 months.

The Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina said that it seeks to improve economic cooperation and enhance economic tourism and capabilities.

Easing the visa regime comes in the interest of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Foreign Ministry said.

In the same context, the embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Riyadh has confirmed that the residency period during the announced 3 months will enable the Saudis to spend 30 days only.

The embassy clarified that the Saudi who arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the purpose of tourism must provide, upon their arrival to the customs area of travelers in the border port, an evidence regarding a paid tourism program package.

The Saudis are also required to provide evidence of travel health insurance, in addition to evidence of proof of having transportation when returning.

As for the Saudis who visit Bosnia and Herzegovina for commercial purposes, or a short trip, must provide, upon their arrival to the customs area of travelers in the border port, an invitation letter approved by the Foreigners Affairs Department of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

