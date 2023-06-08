JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia has launched business visit electronic visa namely ‘visiting investor.’ The new visa service, which was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, aims to facilitate the foreign investor’s trip to Saudi Arabia to personally explore the investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the method of obtaining the visa service is by applying for a business visit visa through the unified national platform for visas, with easier and simplified electronic procedures.

The ministry stated that the application will be processed and the visa will be issued instantly before sending it to the investor via e-mail.

According to the ministry, the beneficiaries of the service in the first phase will be investors who are citizens of a number of countries. The visa service will be made available to citizens of other countries in the next phase.

The ministry noted that the new visa service contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 that targets the Kingdom to be a leading investment power with attractive competitiveness.

