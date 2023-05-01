JEDDAH — Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, director general of Passports (Jawazat), announced that Saudi Arabia will grant free visas for all nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan on a legal basis.



Speaking to Al-Ekhbariya channel, he said that this initiative comes under the directives of the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia. “Accordingly, those who were evacuated from Sudan can enter the Kingdom as any member of the Saudi society and as any person who visits the Kingdom and they can have free movement. However, they must have scheduled departure plans,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom had managed to evacuate as many as 5,013 people belonging to 100 countries from Sudan since the beginning of the military operations between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.



This comes as a continuation of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia under the directives of the wise leadership in evacuating its citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan to the Kingdom.



In a related development, 45 Saudi citizens and 36 Pakistani nationals arrived at King Abdullah Air Base in the western sector in Jeddah from Sudan on Sunday morning. They were evacuated on board a transport plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

