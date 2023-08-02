RIYADH — Saudi nationals who are planning to visit Russia are no longer required to approach the country's embassy to obtain entry visas as Moscow started applying online visa regime for Saudis on Tuesday.

According to the new regime, Saudis wishing to visit Russia can obtain an e-visa through the unified electronic platform to issue Russian visas.

Those who are requesting an e-visa must enter their personal information and submit a personal photo and a scanned copy of the main page of the passport, No other documents are required.

The unified electronic visa to enter Russia enables its holder to visit the country for the purpose of tourism, commerce, private visit, or participating in scientific, cultural, social, economic, or sporting events.

Russia announced in December 2022 that it will exempt Saudis from the current visa regime, as it was preparing intergovernmental travel agreements for visa exemption with 11 countries, four of them Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, in addition to Saudi Arabia.

