In November 2021, the UAE government introduced amendments to the law, allowing expat residents to stay in the country after retirement.

Residents who have retired and are above the age of 55 can apply for a 5-year long-term visa. They can also sponsor their spouses and children.

Here is all you need to know about the visa:

Who is eligible?

The following criteria must be fulfilled for a resident to be eligible for the retirement visa, according to Visit Dubai:

A minimum yearly income of Dh180,000 or Dh15,000 monthly income Dh1 million savings in a 3-year fixed deposit Dh1 million in property A combination of Options 1 and 2, valued at a minimum of Dh1 million in a 3-year fixed deposit and property, worth Dh500,000 each

How to apply

The first step is to choose your option. If you are going via the savings option, you will be dealing with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). For property-based applications, the relevant authority is the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

For the GDRFA, you need to go the website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae, select the ‘Individuals’ login option, and register to start a new application. You can follow the prompts on the screen and submit the online form.

For the DLD, however, the applicant must visit the real estate regulating agency’s office in person to proceed with the application.

Documents required

All the four options require the following documents:

1. Passport copy of applicant and dependents – spouse and children

2. Marriage certificate copy – if you are sponsoring your spouse

3. Copy of current visa of applicant and dependents – if you are a UAE resident

4. Copy of Emirates IDs of applicant and dependents – if you are a UAE resident

The additional documents required depend on the option you choose.

