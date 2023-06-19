Doha, Qatar: An official source in the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Qatari citizens can now apply for an electronic UK visa permit online starting from October 2023.

The visa fee will be good for multiple trips and valid for two years, and will carry a fee of 10 pound sterling ($12.82).

Earlier this month the British government had decided to bring about visa changes for Jordanian citizens and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Qatar had the advantage of being the first country this scheme would be applied to.

According to the new scheme, Gulf citizens and Jordanians will only have to pay the aforementioned amount to obtain a UK visit permit, instead of $30 for Gulf citizens and over $120 for Jordanians .

