The Ministry of Interior is considering the possibility of reintroducing diverse categories of visit visas for Kuwait, encompassing commercial, tourist, and family visit visas.

This consideration arises in response to the recent decision made by Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of the Interior, to reopen family / dependent visas with updated conditions and regulations. Sources have disclosed that this move is in harmony with the vision of the new government, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al-Sabah, to revitalize Kuwait’s tourism, which has been on hold for several years.

Striving to realize its economic goals, the new administration seeks to stimulate business operations within the nation, foreseeing beneficial effects across diverse sectors and attracting global visitors, mirroring the strategies employed by fellow Gulf nations.

The sources emphasized that the reopening of visit visas will be executed with meticulous attention to specific guidelines and conditions. These measures will consider various social, security, and other dimensions, ensuring that the issuance of these visit visas does not lead to an increase in the number of violators. The Ministry of Interior’s substantial progress online and the shift toward digital operations is expected to enhance control measures, guaranteeing that visitors adhere to the country’s laws.

