With Haj season just a couple of weeks away, Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an advisory for pilgrims who are travelling to Islam's holiest sites.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reminded the public that Umrah visas cannot be used to perform Haj.

Tomorrow, June 4, will be the last day for Umrah visa holders' arrival. Umrah pilgrims must depart on June 18, according to the advisory.

Those going on Haj would start their journey on June 19. In the UAE, packages for the pilgrimage — worth around Dh30,000 on average — have all been booked out since last month.

A sharp spike in demand is seen after Saudi Arabia lifted the limits that had been imposed on the number of pilgrims. These caps were put in place during the Covid era.

Now, Haj pilgrims are expected to return in millions and the kingdom has prepared well for the influx. Recently, authorities announced the largest operational plan for this year's Haj.

