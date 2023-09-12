Dubai has seen a 52 per cent increase in the number of Golden Visas issued in the first half of this year, as compared to the same period last year.

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai, the Emirate saw a 63 per cent increase in the number of residency visas this year. Tourism also increase by 21 per cent.

This came as the GDRFA announced details about a global conference for the future of ports policies it will host. The conference will discuss the future of travel and serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between global experts in the field of border port management.

