The Residency Affairs stated that residency holders of Article 20 (Domestic Workers) are not permitted to stay out of Kuwait for more than 6 months. Their residencies will be terminated as per regulations. The accounted period incudes any date before and to December 1st, 2021, which will be terminated on May 31st, 2022 regardless of validity of residence.

The department clarified that the sponsors could approach MOI (residency affairs) centers at their governorates to request extension before May 31st, 2022. The department took the initiative to issue a reminder to aid the public and encourage them to do the necessary at earliest.

