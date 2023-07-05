The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that more than 500,000 electronic passports have been issued or renewed through the Absher electronic platform of the Ministry of Interior. This was during the period of last nine months, since the launch of the two online services in October 2022.

Saudi citizens can get issued or renewed their passports through the Absher platform, and receive it via the postal carrier delivered to their national address registered on the platform.

The minimum validity of the passport is required a period not less than three months in the event of travel to Arab countries and six months for the rest of the countries, the directorate said while noting that the family registry card is not considered as a valid travel document.

The Jawazat called on citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to check the validity of their passport, and to expedite the renewal or issuance of new passports for them or their dependents well in advance of the travel date.

The Jawazat reiterated that those who wish to travel outside the Kingdom must carry a valid passport. Those citizens who travel to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states need to carry only national identity card (ID). The digital ID through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms is not the authorized document for its owner to travel outside the Kingdom, the directorate added.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi electronic passport was launched in February 2022. The Jawazat clarified earlier that Saudi nationals and their dependents can submit a request to issue the e-passport for them or for their dependents via the services menu for Family Members in Absher.

The national ID is a mandatory requirement for those aged 10 years and above to be able to issue the e-passport, the Jawazat said.

