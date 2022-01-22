The UAE has introduced freelance visas (self-employment) for a host of categories to woo brilliant minds into the country.

Multiple free zones across the UAE – such as twfour54, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District, Ajman Free Zone – offer a wide range of freelance visas to residents and foreigners to work in the UAE. Irrespective of whichever free zone people apply for the visa, they can work across the UAE in their relevant field.

According to Dubai Development Authority, a freelancer permit costs Dh7,500 – excluding visa cost.

Under the freelance category, Creative City Media Free Zone in Fujairah, too, offers up to three activities and four visas including one visa free of charge. In addition, it also offers, Flexi-desk and PRO services. It caters for professionals working in the fields of media, events, consultancy, education, communication and marketing, music and entertainment, design and technology.

Umm Al Quwain Free Zone also offers permits to freelancers.

Ajman Free Zone offers freelance visas for Dh6,000 in 40 categories and flexible co-working spaces. Members are eligible for two residence visas and family sponsorship.

Below is how and where freelancers can get visas in the UAE:

Talent Pass

The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (Dafza), Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) have launched ‘Talent Pass’ – a three-year visa for freelance work in addition to renting office space by Dafza for professionals in the field of media, education, art, technology, marketing and consultancy.

This includes commerce licences for import, export and re-export; a general commerce licence; industrial licence for light manufacturing activities and packaging and assembly; e-commerce licence for online trading of goods and services; a licence issued in partnership with the Department of Economic Development, which allows companies registered at the Dubai Airport Free Zone to apply for the Department’s license without the need for an office space for working outside the free zone; and a services licence.

Banking/finance professionals

Professionals in the field of accounting and auditing, analysing and reviewing accounting and auditing systems, Shariah review consultancy for the transactions of Islamic financial institutions and consultations in the fields of tax can apply for the freelance with the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development.

Media

Professionals working in various fields related to media can also obtain a freelance visa in Dubai through Dubai Media City. There are around 45 categories that professionals can apply for. It includes actor, aerial shoot photographer, animator, artist, audio/sound engineer, brand consultant, cameraman, choreographer, commentator, composer, content provider, copywriter, director, editor, events planner, graphic and furniture designers, journalists, market analyst, presenters, print media specialists, web designers, web developers and other professionals.

In Abu Dhabi, twofour54 offers freelance visas within the media, production and entertainment industries with a validity of two years.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone also offers freelance permits to media professionals, starting from Dh6,100.

Educationists

Under this category, education advisors, e-learning advisors, executive coaches, researchers and trainers can apply for the freelance visa with Dubai Knowledge Park.

Professionals can apply through gofreelance.ae for a one-year visa for Dh2,750 and a three-year visa for Dh5,000. The other documents required are a freelance licence, Establishment Card for Dh2,000, UAE phone number, valid medical insurance, original passport and passport photo.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone also offers freelance permits to educationists, starting from Dh6,100.

IT professionals

Freelancers working in the field of web, mobile, software development and architecture, IT and telecommunication networking, data science and analytics and customer service can apply for the freelance visa.

Professionals can apply through gofreelance.ae for a one-year visa for Dh2,750 and a three-year visa for Dh5,000. The other documents required are a freelance licence, Establishment Card for Dh2,000, UAE phone number, valid medical insurance, original passport and passport photo.

Designers

Apparel designers, concept designers, fashion stylists, image consultants, fashion artists, hairstylists, interior designers, object designers, personal shoppers, textile designers, visual merchandisers and wedding planners can obtain freelance from Dubai Design District by furnishing all required documents.

Professionals can apply through gofreelance.ae for a one-year visa for Dh2,750 and a three-year visa for Dh5,000. The other documents required are a freelance licence, Establishment Card for Dh2,000, UAE phone number, valid medical insurance, original passport and passport photo.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).