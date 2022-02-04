DUBAI - Leonardo, a global high-technology company, today celebrated the Cyber Game Award on Italy Pavilion’s stage at Expo 2020 Dubai, fostering awareness of the importance of systemic approach and training to face security issues.

The Cyber Game was a practical challenge that involved cyber security professionals spanning Italian and Emirati national strategic infrastructure companies, in addition to universities and research sector representatives.

Under the patronage of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the event was also an occasion to discuss the challenges of cyberspace with prestigious experts including Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at the UAE Government; Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Director of Information Services Department at Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC); Prof. Roberto Baldoni, Director-General at Italian National Cybersecurity Agency, and Tommaso Profeta, Managing Director of Leonardo’s Cyber Security Division.

"Although necessary, procedures and cutting-edge technologies are not sufficient to ensure cyber security," said Profeta. "The human element is fundamental, and the continuous training of all the actors involved in national security is essential to recognise and face the risks. This is why Leonardo has developed dedicated platforms to train security operators and test digital infrastructures." "Leonardo will soon inaugurate its Cyber and Security Academy, a high-level training centre on security issues that will capitalise on the company's distinctive ability to operate in the main critical civil and military domains," he added.

"We are pleased to be the official patrons of Leonardo’s Cyber Game Award ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai. Training and international collaboration are both critical to the cyber resilience of countries and strategic infrastructure," said Dr. Al-Kuwaiti. "Our partnerships with global security companies such as Leonardo and with universities and the research sector all reinforce our commitment in keeping the UAE safe from cybercrime." "

The digital transformation is bringing new cyber threats, which are becoming more ubiquitous and pervasive, targeting both individuals and organisations worldwide. To prevent, mitigate and respond to these threats quickly, a skilled workforce and international cooperation are fundamental, and that is why I really welcome today’s initiative," said Prof. Roberto Baldoni, General Director of the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency. "Leonardo’s Cyber Game, run by very distinguished partners from UAE and Italy, is exactly at the centre of this process."

Using Leonardo’s Cyber Range platform that virtually reproduced a strategic industrial IT network, cyber security operators and students were challenged to defend themselves from a simulated cyber-attack. The four defendant teams involved experts from Emirates Steel and the Emirates Nuclear Energy (ENEC); the Italian company Maire Tecnimont; the Emirati universities Khalifa University and United Arab Emirates University, and TeamItaly – the Italian CyberDefender team of the National Interuniversity Consortium for Informatics (CINI).

The game offered Italian and Emirati stakeholders the opportunity to learn, confront and share knowledge in cyber security, fast becoming of paramount importance for countries and citizens worldwide.

