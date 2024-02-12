DUBAI: In a late-night operation, the Dubai Police, through its Ports Police Station and Air Wing Centre, successfully rescued eight sailors after their fishing boat collided with a commercial cargo ship, resulting in the boat's wreckage and varying injuries to three of the crew members. The injured were immediately airlifted to Rashid Hospital in Dubai for treatment.

Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, reported that the incident occurred late at night when a commercial cargo vessel collided with a fishing boat aboard eight sailors heading towards Dubai's fish market waterfront.

"The impact forced the boat to drift two nautical miles before the cargo ship stopped, causing the fishing vessel to break apart. Three sailors sustained various injuries and were promptly transported by the Dubai Police Air Wing to Rashid Hospital, while marine rescue teams rescued the remaining five sailors.

"The cargo ship, due to its massive size, could not enter the port. Our marine rescue boats swiftly evacuated the sailors from the vessel and transferred them to the station despite challenging weather conditions and high waves caused by strong winds," Al Suwaidi added.

He also warned sea-goers about neglecting weather alerts, especially during this time of year when sea conditions can change rapidly, increasing the risk of accidents and potential drowning, particularly for those who are not strong swimmers or underestimate these dangers.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi encouraged ship and boat captains to register for the "Sail Safely" service available on the Dubai Police app. This feature allows them to input their voyage plan and expected destinations, facilitating emergency assistance and location tracking if needed. He emphasised that the service includes an SOS button for immediate distress signals.