DUBAI - The Dubai Building Permit Development Committee has completed the unified electronic platform for building permits, which includes building permit services of all licensing authorities in Dubai.

The platform is set to provide distinguished services to consultancy offices and contracting companies.

The committee, which was formed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to raise the level of customer satisfaction by providing distinguished services in the field of building permits and speeding up the completion of services through the development of systems and requirements.

It is chaired by the CEO of the Engineering and Planning Sector in Dubai Municipality, with members from government agencies participating in the licensing process.

The unified platform is characterised by the ability to conduct building permit transactions with all licensing agencies through one system and through a unified entry using the digital identity, instead of using multiple systems as was previously used, which saves time and effort for consultants and contractors.

The window includes building licensing services of Dubai Municipality, Dubai Development Authority and Trakhees, and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and is electronically linked with the Dubai Engineering Qualification System of Dubai Municipality. The requirements for applying to the Single Window are in line with the recently launched Dubai Building Code. It integrates with Building Information Modeling, GIS, and Automated Auditing of Blueprints.

In the unified platform, an electronic link has been provided to link all the entities supporting the building permits process, as well as the service providers such as the Civil Defence, RTA, DEWA, and telecommunications companies (Etisalat / Du), which shortens the time and effort of the customers, who are now able to complete all building permits, execution and service delivery operations from one location.

On the other hand, Dubai Municipality worked on reducing and integrating the steps for building permits in line with the requirements of global competitiveness. It has unified the application process, reduced documents and simplified procedures, in addition to working to reduce the time for completing transactions, and discussing projects electronically.

The construction process was shortened to three pivotal steps, which are 'Request for a building permit', 'Unified inspection', and 'Execution and delivery of services.'